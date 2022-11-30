Rolling Stones To Release Star-Studded 50th Anniversary Show As Live Album

The show was broadcast via pay-per-view back in 2012 but has been unavailable until now, according to Rolling Stone. Grrr Live! is set to release on February 10th, 2023. The live album is available to preorder in 3LP and 2CD formats and the concert film has been remixed and re-edited for a DVD and Blu-ray release.

Furthermore, three additional songs from the previous show on December 13th, 2012 will be featured as bonus tracks on the DVD including a rendition of "Respectable" with John Mayer.

Check out the Grrr Live! track listing below:

CD 1

Get Off Of My Cloud The Last Time It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It) Paint It Black Gimme Shelter (with Lady Gaga) Wild Horses Going Down (with John Mayer and Gary Clark Jr) Dead Flowers Who Do You Love? (with The Black Keys) Doom And Gloom One More Shot Miss You Honky Tonk Women Band Introductions

CD 2