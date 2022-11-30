Rolling Stones To Release Star-Studded 50th Anniversary Show As Live Album
By Rebekah Gonzalez
November 30, 2022
The Rolling Stones are gearing up to release their star-studded New Jersey show from their 50th-anniversary tour as a live album ten years later. According to Rolling Stone, the double-disc set is called Grrr Live! which is a nod to the band's 2021 best-of-collection titled Grrr!
The album will feature the band's December 15th, 2012 show at Newark, New Jersey's Prudential Center which featured tons of surprise guests including the likes of Lady Gaga who joined the band for "Gimme Shelter," John Mayer and Gary Clark Jr. for "Going Down," the Black Keys for "Who Do You Love?" and Jersey's very own Bruce Springsteen for a performance of "Tumbling Dice."
The show was broadcast via pay-per-view back in 2012 but has been unavailable until now, according to Rolling Stone. Grrr Live! is set to release on February 10th, 2023. The live album is available to preorder in 3LP and 2CD formats and the concert film has been remixed and re-edited for a DVD and Blu-ray release.
Furthermore, three additional songs from the previous show on December 13th, 2012 will be featured as bonus tracks on the DVD including a rendition of "Respectable" with John Mayer.
Check out the Grrr Live! track listing below:
CD 1
- Get Off Of My Cloud
- The Last Time
- It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)
- Paint It Black
- Gimme Shelter (with Lady Gaga)
- Wild Horses
- Going Down (with John Mayer and Gary Clark Jr)
- Dead Flowers
- Who Do You Love? (with The Black Keys)
- Doom And Gloom
- One More Shot
- Miss You
- Honky Tonk Women
- Band Introductions
CD 2
- Before They Make Me Run
- Happy
- Midnight Rambler (with Mick Taylor)
- Start Me Up
- Tumbling Dice (with Bruce Springsteen)
- Brown Sugar
- Sympathy For the Devil
- You Can’t Always Get What You Want
- Jumpin’ Jack Flash
- (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction