'Sick To My Stomach': Arizona Woman Falls Victim To Scam

A woman from Arizona received a call from her bank telling her that there were fraudulent charges on her account. Except, it wasn't actually her bank.

ABC 15 reported that the woman, named Kari, was actually getting a call from a scammer posing as her bank. The phone number that the person called from matched the number on her bank card, so Kari didn't question the call any further.

According to the scammer, there were several fraudulent Zelle transactions on her account. They asked her to hit "ok" to authorize the transactions so that they could dispute them. But after doing so, Kari lost more than $1,800.

She said, "I felt sick to my stomach." She disputed the transactions with her bank's fraud department, but she was denied since she authorized the them.

Zelle is asking people to watch out for fraudulent transactions like this one. Here are some steps you can take to ensure you don't fall victim to a scam: