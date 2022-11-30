Texas Woman Stabs Boyfriend For 'Not Helping Her With The Bills'

A Texas woman is behind bars for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend multiple times for "not helping her with the bills."

It all went down at Cassandra Gutierrez's apartment in San Antonio on Thursday (November 24), KSAT reports. Gutierrez, 30, and her 42-year-old boyfriend went back to her place after drinking at a bar. An arrest warrant affidavit states the woman because "confrontational" and accused her boyfriend of "not helping her with the bills." The situation escalated, however, and Gutierrez allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed him multiple times in his neck, right hand, left leg and back.

After running away and calling for help, the man was met by police at the apartment's leasing office. He was "bleeding profusely" and left a blood trail. He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Gutierrez was arrested the same day after police obtained an arrest warrant. She was taken into custody and remains at the Bexar County Jail on $75,000 bond. She was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

