'There’s A Truck Coming At My Face': Malibu Motorcyclist Records Dire Crash

Stephen Levey was riding his motorcycle along the Pacific Coast Highway when a large vehicle came flying at his face out of nowhere. According to KTLA, Levey was hit by a pick-up truck and barely made it out alive. Lavey had a camera on him at the time of the crash and was able to obtain video footage of the fatal accident.

In the video, viewers see Levey stopped at a red light. In the matter of seconds, a black Lexus barrels into the intersection. The Lexus slams into a pick-up truck at high speeds and sends it flying through the air. Viewers can see the exact moment that the truck hits Levey at high impact.

“All of a sudden, there’s a truck coming at my face,” Levey told KTLA in regards to his thoughts during the crash.