'There’s A Truck Coming At My Face': Malibu Motorcyclist Records Dire Crash
By Logan DeLoye
November 30, 2022
Stephen Levey was riding his motorcycle along the Pacific Coast Highway when a large vehicle came flying at his face out of nowhere. According to KTLA, Levey was hit by a pick-up truck and barely made it out alive. Lavey had a camera on him at the time of the crash and was able to obtain video footage of the fatal accident.
In the video, viewers see Levey stopped at a red light. In the matter of seconds, a black Lexus barrels into the intersection. The Lexus slams into a pick-up truck at high speeds and sends it flying through the air. Viewers can see the exact moment that the truck hits Levey at high impact.
“All of a sudden, there’s a truck coming at my face,” Levey told KTLA in regards to his thoughts during the crash.
KTLA mentioned that an individual who was just released from rehab stole the Lexus and caused the crash. The driver of the Lexus died on scene and Levey was airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries.
“I’ve got nine broken ribs, so I cannot cough, sneeze, clear my throat, blow my nose. Eating and drinking is a massive challenge. It’s very painful." Levey told KTLA that despite what happened, he still plans to continue riding his motorcycle when he is recovered. A GoFundMe page was created to offset the cost of his medical expenses.