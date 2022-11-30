This Is Minnesota's Most Unique Christmas Tradition

Christmas is just around the corner, and many American's are gearing up for the season. Every state has a different tradition that is passed down from generation to generation that gets residents excited for the holidays. One tradition in particular is very unique to the traditions of all the other states.

According to a list compiled by Insider, the most unique Christmas tradition in all of Minnesota involves a nordic meal that is commonly "soaked in water for several days and treated with lye." If you guessed lutefisk, then you are correct. Insider mentioned that most Minnesota residents will serve this dish for Christmas dinner.

Here is what Insider had to say about the most unique Christmas tradition in all of Minnesota:

"Lutefisk dinners began as a Nordic holiday tradition, and are now part of a quintessential Christmas dinner for Minnesotans across the state, regardless of their ethnic background. Lutefisk is a dried white fish soaked in water for several days and treated with lye. The dish has a Jell-O-like consistency, and is reminiscent of gefilte fish served during Jewish Passover. It has become popular in the Twin Cities region due to the large population of immigrants from Scandinavia."

