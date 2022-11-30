This Is South Carolina's Best 'Bucket List' Restaurant

If you were to ask someone if they had a bucket list, they would likely start listing off the compilation of experiences they hope to accomplish at some point in their life, from visiting another country to landing their dream job. While these bucket list items are fun, why not try mixing it up by adding some exciting and often-indulgent restaurants to have a special meal that you'll remember for years to come?

Cheapsim search restaurants around the country to find the best, must-try eateries around, compiling a list of the top spot in each state deemed worthy enough to put on your bucket list. According to the site:

"These spots aren't where you go to save money. These are the often-iconic restaurants where you'd go to celebrate a special occasion, brag to your foodie friends, or simply feel like royalty, if only for an evening."

So which South Carolina eatery is considered the best bucket list restaurant in the state?

Circa 1886

According to the restaurant's website, Circa 1886 takes guests back in time to the "old-world charm of historic downtown Charleston," combining a creative menu with romantic atmosphere to create a beautiful dining experience. One TripAdvisor reviewer praised the service and menu, saying, "... We could not have had a more lovely evening. ... This will definitely be moving into our regular rotation!"

Circa 1886 is located at 149 Wentworth Street in Charleston.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"It doesn't get any more charming than a restaurant housed in the old carriage house of a resplendent Charleston mansion. So it goes without saying that Circa 1886, awarded four diamonds by the AAA and four stars from Forbes, has romance and atmosphere in spades. Patrons say the food is delicious enough to match its surroundings, though. Diners can choose from a traditional menu of Low Country favorites with a modern spin, or opt for a five-course tasting menu."

