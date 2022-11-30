This Is The Best Pie In Alabama

Sweet potato pie is being credited as the best pie in Alabama.

Love Food compiled a list of the best pie in every U.S. state, which included sweet potato pie as the top choice for Pennsylvania.

"Made with exceptionally buttery crusts, the pies at JaWanda's Sweet Potato Pies in Birmingham are just as comforting as your grandma's," Love Food wrote. "There's the unbeatable original sweet potato pie, but the rich pecan topping pie is a close second. It's a must for any sweet potato fans. Currently, all pies must be ordered ahead and picked up curbside."

Here is Love Food's full list of the best dish in every state: