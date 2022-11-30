This Is The Best Pie In Alabama
By Jason Hall
November 30, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Sweet potato pie is being credited as the best pie in Alabama.
Love Food compiled a list of the best pie in every U.S. state, which included sweet potato pie as the top choice for Pennsylvania.
"Made with exceptionally buttery crusts, the pies at JaWanda's Sweet Potato Pies in Birmingham are just as comforting as your grandma's," Love Food wrote. "There's the unbeatable original sweet potato pie, but the rich pecan topping pie is a close second. It's a must for any sweet potato fans. Currently, all pies must be ordered ahead and picked up curbside."
Here is Love Food's full list of the best dish in every state:
- Alabama- Sweet Potato Pie
- Alaska- Cherry Pie
- Arizona- Country Apple Pie
- Arkansas- Coconut Cream Pie
- California- Banana Cream Pie
- Colorado- Bourbon Pecan Pie
- Connecticut- Chocolate Crème Pie
- Delaware- Banana Cream Pie
- Florida- Key Lime Pie
- Georgia- Raspberry Cream Crumble
- Hawaii- Blueberry Piña Colada Pie
- Idaho- Heather's Hand-Made Pies
- Illinois- Key Lime Pie
- Indiana- Sugar Cream Pie
- Iowa- Apple Pie
- Kansas- Fruit Pies
- Kentucky- Allergy-Friendly Pies
- Louisiana- Strawberry Ice Box Pie
- Maine- Wild Blueberry Pie
- Maryland- Baltimore Bomb
- Massachusetts- Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie
- Michigan- Michigan 4-berry
- Minnesota- Five-Layer Pies
- Mississippi- Chocolate Meringue Pie
- Missouri- Caramel Apple Pecan Levee High Pie
- Montana- Huckleberry Pie
- Nebraska- Peanut Butter Snickers Pie
- Nevada- Banana Cream Pie
- New Hampshire- Seasonal Pies
- New Jersey- Apple Pie
- New Mexico- Coconut Cream Pie
- New York- Salty Honey
- North Carolina- Chocolate Chess Pie
- North Dakota- Juneberry Pie
- Ohio- Buckeye Pie
- Oklahoma- Drunken Turtle
- Oregon- Pie Cupcakes
- Pennsylvania- Shoofly Pie
- Rhode Island- Apple Pie
- South Carolina- Pecan Pie
- South Dakota- Raspberry Rhubarb Jalapeño Pie
- Tennessee- Coconut Cream Pie
- Texas- Pumpeceapple Piecake
- Utah- Veyo Volcano
- Vermont- Blueberry Peach Pie
- Virginia- Berry Pies
- Washington- French Apple Pie
- West Virginia- Strawberry Pie
- Wisconsin- Brandy Old Fashioned Cherry Pie
- Wyoming- Cherry Pie