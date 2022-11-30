This Is The Poorest City In Texas

The United States is known for the ever-changing demographics, and because the demographics change so much, so do patterns of wealth. Some cities harbor more wealth than others, as do certain states and regions.

24/7 Wall Street identified the poorest city in each state. The website states, "Using data from the 2020 ACS, 24/7 Wall St. identified the poorest city in each state. Cities, defined in this story as places with populations exceeding 25,000, are ranked by median household income. All supplemental data is also from the ACS."

According to the study, the poorest city in Texas is Huntsville. The median household income in the city is $31,020, which is well below Texas' overall median household income of $63,826.

The town's poverty rate is 29.5 percent. Only 18.8 percent of adults in the city have a bachelor's degree or higher, and the median home value is $168,800. There were 126 cities in Texas considered for the ranking.

Check out the full list of each state's poorest city on 24/7 Wall Street's website.