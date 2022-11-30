This Is Washington's Best Bucket List Restaurant

Every die-hard foodie has a running list of restaurants, dessert shops, street stalls, and eateries to check out. Even if you don't scour the food scene, most people have that one restaurant they want to dine at one day.

Cheapism may have found that one for you. Writers found the top "bucket list" restaurant in every state. The website states, "We've scoured the country for some of the most swoon-worthy cuisine in every state. Be forewarned: These spots aren't where you go to save money. These are the often-iconic restaurants where you'd go to celebrate a special occasion, brag to your foodie friends, or simply feel like royalty, if only for an evening."

The top pick for Washington state is Canlis! Here's why this restaurant was chosen:

"Midcentury modern Canlis, an AAA Four Diamond winner, is a Seattle landmark. Go and you'll see why: Perched above Lake Union, the restaurant and its angular windows jut out dramatically. There are gorgeous views of the pines and Cascade Mountains beyond as smartly dressed diners inhale well-regarded dishes with local and Japanese influences."