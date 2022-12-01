Arizona's Best Enchiladas Can Be Found At An Iconic Hole-In-The-Wall Eatery

An iconic hole-in-the-wall eatery serves up some of Arizona's absolute best enchiladas, according to Only In Your State.

Brown Mug Cafe can be found on 2nd Street in Winslow. The exterior of the eatery is humble and the interior of the eatery may not look super fancy, but the food is definitely unforgettable. All of the food at Brown Mug Cafe is definitely made from the heart.

Once you sit down in the spacious booths, you'll be served a generous portion of chips and salsa. The enchiladas are swerved swimming in sauce with a heaping of melted cheese on top. They are spicy, flavorful, and the cheese-pull will leave your mouth watering.

The eatery also serves up amazing tacos with crispy, fresh, and flavorful ingredients, pillowy sopapillas, and delicious combination platters.

The restaurant serves food in-house and to-go. The Brown Mug Cafe is open Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Learn more about the eatery and see the full menu on the Brown Mug Cafe's website. Visit the restaurant at 308 E 2nd St in Winslow.