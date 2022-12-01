Babe, Wake Up The Official Glee Rewatch Podcast Just Dropped!

“Thanks for coming back,” Ushkowitz added. “We are here with you, and we are excited to revisit this with new, new eyes.”

While there has been a lot of bad press surrounding the production of Glee, both actors maintain there was also a lot of joy and love that went into the show. In the podcast’s two-part premier, the hosts interview Glee showrunner Ryan Murphy.

“You know I’ve never really talked about Glee, or the making of Glee,” he said. “This is going to be a really intensive therapy session.”

Though several episodes in, the podcast has already brought back several former Glee cast members like Chris Colfer who discussed his role as “Kurt” and how it helped him discover himself as an individual. Jennifer Aspen joined the podcast for an episode where she reveals she was turned down for the show only to later be cast as “Kendra Giardi,” sister-in-law of "Will Schuester.” Finally, Heather Morris drops by on the show’s most recent episode to talk about the crazy time she had playing “Brittany S. Pierce.”

Have you found yourself rewatching Glee over and over again? Then this podcast is for you! Find And That's What You REALLY Missed on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you listen to podcasts.

If you want to be sure you’re listening to the podcasts everyone else is checking out, iHeartRadio has you covered.

Every Monday, iHeartRadio releases a chart showing the most popular podcasts of the week. Stay up to date on what’s trending by checking out the chart here. There’s even a chart just for radio podcasts featuring all your favorite iHeartRadio personalities like Bobby Bones, Elvis Duran, Steve Harvey, and dozens of others.