Billie Eilish Shares Cinematic Sneak Peek At New Nike Collaboration

Billie Eilish and Nike's latest collaboration is on the way and they've given fans a sneak peek at the new shoe through a very cinematic video ad. The Nike x Billie Eilish Air Force 1 Low will be available starting December 13th on BillieEilish.com and December 14th at Nike and select retailers.

The new shoe uses leftover material waste from Eilish's first collaboration with Nike, AF1 High, according to a press release from Nike. “I want my collaboration with Nike to tell a story that not only highlights the importance of recycling but also reminds us that we need to take better care of our planet," Eilish explained in a statement.