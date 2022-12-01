Billie Eilish Shares Cinematic Sneak Peek At New Nike Collaboration
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 1, 2022
Billie Eilish and Nike's latest collaboration is on the way and they've given fans a sneak peek at the new shoe through a very cinematic video ad. The Nike x Billie Eilish Air Force 1 Low will be available starting December 13th on BillieEilish.com and December 14th at Nike and select retailers.
The new shoe uses leftover material waste from Eilish's first collaboration with Nike, AF1 High, according to a press release from Nike. “I want my collaboration with Nike to tell a story that not only highlights the importance of recycling but also reminds us that we need to take better care of our planet," Eilish explained in a statement.
The AF1 Low comes in two colors, Sequoia and Mushroom. The launch comes just in time for the holidays as well as the 40th anniversary of the Nike Air Force 1. In addition to the new shoe, Eilish has another endeavor coming out that'll make a great stocking stuffer for fans.
The singer recently launched her second fragrance called Eilish No. 2. The release follows the singer's first signature scent called Eilish Eau de Parfum. The bottle is shaped like a human torso and head. "The inspiration for this campaign was an appreciation for the human body," Eilish said at the time. "It’s really about embracing yourself, being confident, and loving how you look and the way you feel. I wanted it to be very inviting, but also intimidating, comforting and a little bit romantic and dreamy."