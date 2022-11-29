Billie Eilish Gushes Over Boyfriend In 6th Annual Vanity Fair Interview

She went on to address the judgment their relationship has prompted due to their age gap. "Say what you need to say, but, like, I am in control right now. I did this," she said. "I managed to get my life to a point where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f---ing f---er alive, but pulled his ass! Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me?”

Another big reveal came when Eilish mentioned that she's been spending more time with her brother and collaborator Finneas O'Connell. "We just started the process of making an album, which is really exciting,” she shared. "So now we have, like, specific days where we see each other, which is really nice because, you know, you get caught up in life.”