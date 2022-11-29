Billie Eilish Gushes Over Boyfriend In 6th Annual Vanity Fair Interview
It's that time of year. Billie Eilish has sat down for the Same Interview with Vanity Fair for the sixth time to react to her first five chats with the outlet and let her fans know how she's currently doing in life.
One of the biggest revelations from the interview was Eilish opening up about her relationship with the lead singer of The Neighborhood Jesse Rutherford. After being spotted on multiple outings, the two went public with a sweet post on Instagram last month. "I just am really inspired by this person, and, you know, he’s inspired by me,” Eilish said of Rutherford. “It’s really cool, and I’m really excited and I’m really happy about it."
She went on to address the judgment their relationship has prompted due to their age gap. "Say what you need to say, but, like, I am in control right now. I did this," she said. "I managed to get my life to a point where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f---ing f---er alive, but pulled his ass! Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me?”
Another big reveal came when Eilish mentioned that she's been spending more time with her brother and collaborator Finneas O'Connell. "We just started the process of making an album, which is really exciting,” she shared. "So now we have, like, specific days where we see each other, which is really nice because, you know, you get caught up in life.”