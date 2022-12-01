Boosie Badazz Claims JAY-Z & Nas Are 'Not Relevant' In Today's Music

“[Nas] just won a Grammy at that age, last year. His records are still doing great,” Boosie explained. "I think he might be saying relevance to social media...He’s definitely relevant to his fanbase. If he's still making music, he’s still doing that, then he’s still relevant. If he's not on social media and not in everyone's eyes, that's how I took it. I think [21] was looking at it on a young n***a’s perspective.”



21 Savage first ignited the debate last month when he entered a Clubhouse chat about Nas' legacy and told the audience that the Grammy award-winning rapper is "not relevant." Following days of backlash and debates about the situation, Nas and 21 decided to clear the air by hopping on a surprise collaboration "One Mic, One Gun." The record produced by Hit-Boy allowed both of them to speak on the misunderstanding and bury the hatchet. Despite their reconciliation, Boosie thinks 21 had a point. He even went as far as saying Nas' former foe JAY-Z isn't relevant either.



“I just can’t say he’s relevant as far as today’s [music]. … He doesn’t have a Taylor Swift machine behind him,” Boosie said. “I’m telling you. Nas is great, but he doesn’t have the machine, or he’s not listening to the machine that can make him do more numbers.”



“Jay-Z’s not relevant these days for music,” Boosie added after Vlad brought up Hov. “I don’t. If you’re gonna say Jay-Z is relevant and Nas ain’t relevant? No.”



Watch what else Boosie had to say about the debate above.

