Elon Musk Reveals When He Expects First Neuralink Chip To Be In Human Brain

By Jason Hall

December 1, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Billionaire Elon Musk said he expects his first Neuralink chip to be implanted in a human brain "probably in about six months" during an event livestreamed from the firm's Fremont, California, headquarters Wednesday (November 30) night.

"We want to be extremely careful and certain that it will work well before putting a device into a human, but we've submitted, I think, most of our paperwork to the FDA and we think probably in about six months we should be able to have our first Neuralink in a human," Musk said via Axios.com.

Musk emphasized that Wednesday night's event specifically aimed to recruit talent, but also shard a video highlighting a monkey called Sake that had a Neuralink chip implanted in its brain and was capable of "telepathic typing."

"To be clear, he's not actually using a keyboard," Musk said via Axios. "He's moving the cursor with his mind to the highlighted key. Now technically, he can't actually spell. So I don't wanna oversell this thing, because that's the next version." 

Neuralink has publicly stated that its goal is to help individuals with paralysis "regain independence through the control of computers and mobile devices."

Musk added that the company also intends to one day successfully treat brain disorders, as well as restore vision, even to those born blind, during the livestreamed event on Wednesday.

"Even if we do not succeed with that problem, we are confident at this point that we will succeed at solving many brain injury issues–spine injury issues–along the way," Musk said.

CNN noted that Musk "frequently touts deadlines that don't come to fruition," which includes public claims regarding "when SpaceX would get its Mars rocket to space to his predictions about when self-driving cars would be on the road."

