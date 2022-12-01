Evanescence's Amy Lee Opens Up About Female Relationships In The Rock World

The music industry is nothing if not competitive, and musicians — especially women — tend to be compared and tokenized. So what does that do to their relationships? For Amy Lee, it makes them closer.

“A lot of us are a tight circle, because there are fewer of us and we want to support each other,” the Evanescence singer told NME about her friendships with Halestorm's Lzzy Hale, Veridia's Deena Jakoub and other women in the rock world. “We want to see each other do well, and I’m a firm believer in that the more of us there are, the more of us there will be.”

Both Lee and Hale have been outspoken about women in rock, and last year the Evanescence frontwoman slammed Gene Simmons for calling female-fronted rock a "genre."

Elsewhere in the interview, Lee gave fans an update on what to expect from Evanescence next year. “I try not to make too many concrete plans – it just happens. When you sit at the piano and just let it happen," she said about recording the follow-up to last year's The Bitter Truth. "But yeah, I want to make new music with this cool new energy we have with the band.”