Five Found Dead Inside Suburban Chicago Home In 'Quiet' Subdivision

By Logan DeLoye

December 1, 2022

caution tape blocking the way into the building
Photo: Getty Images

Five individuals were found dead inside of a home located off of a "quiet subdivision" in Buffalo Grove on Wednesday morning. According to ABC7, four of the five individuals have been identified by Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek. The deceased include 67-year-old Lilia Kisliak, 39-year-old Andrei Kisliak, 36-year-old Vera Kisliak, 6-year-old Vivian Kisliak, and 4-year-old Amelia Kisliak. The body of the fifth victim is currently undergoing an autopsy, but is suspected to be another family member.

ABC7 mentioned that the autopsies of the four identified victims revealed that they were killed by "sharp force injuries." Police had no idea what to expect when they entered the residence off of Acadia Terrace after being sent there for a "well-being check for a woman." Buffalo Grove residents who have lived in the area their entire lives are very surprised, stating that they have never seen anything like this happen there before.

"I knew there was something up when I didn't see them out in the morning and I thought well, you know, maybe I thought it was colder, they got a ride to school or something," long-time resident Baron Harmon told ABC7. After receiving word from police, ABC7 assured that there are no suspects on the loose pertaining to the isolated incident, and that the investigation in ongoing.

