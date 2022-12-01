Here's Where You Can Find The Best Tamales In Texas
By Dani Medina
December 1, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
We have a controversial question for you: Do you eat your tamales with your hands or with a fork?
While you're scratching your head trying to figure out the answer, you'll want to check this list out. Yelp compiled a list of the top tamale spots in the Lone Star State — and this list does not disappoint! Here's how they did it:
This is an all-time list of the top 25 places to get tamales in Texas according to Yelp. We identified businesses in the restaurant and food categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning "tamal" and "tamales" then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of October 25, 2022.
It doesn't look like the list is in order, so here's a look 10 places that made the cut:
- Tommy Tamale Market & Cafe, Grapevine
- Pennie's Tex-Mex Take Out, Galveston
- Delia's, McAllen
- Tamalería Nuevo León, Richardson
- Limon's Restaurant, Dallas
- Tamales Don Pepe, Houston
- Del Rio Tortilla Factory, San Antonio
- Momma's Tamales, Bellaire
- Dallas Tamales Cafe, Grand Prairie
- Chilito's Express, Boerne