Kim Kardashian 'Very Relieved' After Finalizing Divorce From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West finalized their divorce earlier this week, and SKIMS founder is reportedly "very relieved" that she and her ex finally settled on terms to wrap up the nearly two-year process.

According to People, a source said that Kardashian is happy they were able to come to terms on custody and property-related issues in order to settle the divorce as she didn't want to take the case to court. The divorce was expected to possibly go to trial in December after Ye failed to appear for a deposition last month.

"[Kardashian and Ye] had several initial disagreements that they were now able to agree on," the source said. "Kanye ended up agreeing to most of the things that he opposed in the past."

TMZ reported on Tuesday (November 29) that both The Kardashians star and Donda rapper will have "equal access" to their four children — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm — but that the former will have the kids most of the time. Ye will have to pay Kardashian $200,000 per month in child support and will be responsible for half of their kids' medical, educational and security expenses.

Additionally, the ex-couple agreed to participate in mediation should a dispute arise regarding their kids. If one party doesn't participate, the other will by default be the one to make a decision.

"Although Kim and Kanye share custody [of the kids], Kim is the primary caregiver," the source told People. "They agreed that Kanye needs to speak to Kim in private about any complaints and not go public with them. She wants the kids to be protected. Kim hopes the co-parenting will be a bit easier from now on."