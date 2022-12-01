Michigan Football Star Mazi Smith Facing Felony Weapons Charge

A Michigan football star is currently facing a felony weapons charge, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Charges were filed against star defensive lineman Mazi Smith on Wednesday (November 30), according to the Detroit Free Press. Washtenaw County court records reveal the charges stem from an incident that happened on October 17 in Ann Arbor. Details of the incident, as well as why it took nearly two months to file charges, were not immediately available. In addition, a message from the Detroit Free Press seeking comment from Michigan's football program was not immediately returned.

21-year-old Smith is a senior from Grand Rapids. He attended East Kentwood High School in Kentwood and was rated by ESPN as the No. 38 recruit in the Class of 2019 as well as the year's second best defensive tackle.

Smith recently played in last Saturday's game against Ohio State, which Michigan won. He also played in Michigan's game at Indiana the day following the incident. In fact, Smith has played in every other game since the incident.

Following Michigan's win against Ohio State, the No. 2 ranked Wolverines have advanced to the Big Ten Championship game. The game will take place Saturday (December 3) in Indianapolis.