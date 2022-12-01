One Georgia Chick-Fil-A Is Getting A $3 Million Remodel

One popular Atlanta chicken chain has some exciting news to share with its customers for the coming year. The Chick-fil-A Peachtree at Collier is looking forward to a big remodel that will begin in early 2023. According to WSB-TV, it is being torn down entirely and rebuilt from the ground-up with a few new and improved features to accommodate chicken lovers near and far.

Among many additions, the updated location will feature an additional drive-thru window that will lessen line wait time and allow for quicker service. This specific Chick-fil-A is often very busy due to its location across from the Piedmont Atlanta Hospital.

WSB-TV mentioned the location plans to built permanent canopies for a more efficient ordering process, and increase the size of its kitchen. Just as this Chick-fil-A is closing its doors for the time being, a new location will be opening on Ponce de Leon Avenue in the near future. No information has been released regarding the exact date of the opening of the location off of Ponce de Leon Avenue. WSB-TV noted that there has not been a reopening date announced for the Chick-fil-A location off of Peachtree as the remodel is still in the planning stages.