Popular Atlanta Pizzeria To Close This Month

By Logan DeLoye

December 1, 2022

The one and only Cameli's has been an Atlanta pizza staple for just over a quarter of a century. According to Atlanta Eater, the final location that exists in the five points area off of Moreland Avenue will be closing its doors this month. Owner George Cameli described the reason for closure to be related to long-term pandemic issues and short staffing. He took to Facebook to announce the closure of the beloved parlor and to thank all customers and employees of Cameli's.

"BAD NEWS Camelis fans! Our last full day of business will be Sunday December 11th. For over 26 years Camelis has been a part of the Intown Atlanta landscape and we are incredibly proud to have been there in the earlier days that helped define Intown Atlanta. The last three years have taken their toll on us and we just simply can’t continue. We’d like to thank all of our incredible customers that weren’t afraid to visit our Ponce location back in the day. You are a rare breed. If you were there, you probably have some interesting stories, so feel free to share them. Also a special thank you to all of our current and past employees," the post read.

Cameli's will officially close their doors on December 11th.

