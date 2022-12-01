Precious Cougar Stolen From Seattle Restaurant: 'It's Just So, So Wrong'

By Zuri Anderson

December 1, 2022

The cougar (Puma concolor) in the ZOO
Photo: Getty Images

A Seattle restaurant owner is heartbroken after the business' iconic taxidermy cougar was taken by thieves, according to KING 5.

Criminals broke into Vito's restaurant in Seattle's First hill neighborhood last weekend and stole Barbara, a stuffed cougar that was a core part of the dining experience and the restaurant's history. The big cat overlooked thousands of diners enjoying a meal in the Cougar Room, Vito's private dining room. She's been around as long as the restaurant, which opened in 1953.

“She is as much of a part of this restaurant as the food, and the music and the cocktails,” Jeff Scott, the co-owner of Vito’s, told reporters. “So, for us to have her gone, is just … It's unimaginable."

This robbery is another setback for the business, which was forced to close earlier this year following a devastating fire. Reporters said the apartments overhead were set ablaze, but the water used to extinguish the flames damaged the restaurant below.

"[An] amazing amount of damage all throughout the building and destroyed the restaurant,” Scott recounted. “So pretty tough right after COVID."

All the owner wants is his cougar back, and he's offering $1,000 for Barbara's return -- no questions asked.

"You don't understand what you did, and if you do understand, then it's just so, so wrong. All we want is to get that cougar back," Scott said.

Anyone with information about Barbara can contact Scott on Vito's social media platforms or email him at info@vitosseattle.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.