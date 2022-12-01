Texas Attorney Caught On Camera Trying To Kill Ex-Girlfriend

A Texas attorney was caught on surveillance camera attempting to shoot his ex-girlfriend while she was working at a bar.

The incident occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. at Anderson Mill Pub bar in northwest Austin on November 26, per FOX 7 and MySanAntonio. Gavin Rush's three-year relationship with his ex-girlfriend ended just over a month before the shooting, police said. He wanted to get back together, but she wasn't for it. He reportedly sent her several threatening texts, to which she stopped answering. The woman finally responded, telling him that she was at work. That's when Rush showed up.

The woman said she wouldn't give him the time of day and that's when Rush, 41, pulled out a gun and aimed it at her chest. He fired the gun and narrowly missed his ex-girlfriend, which is when two bar patrons tackled Rush and tried to get the weapon away from him. Throughout the struggle with the patrons, he continued to open fire and even tried to shoot himself in the head.

"I don't remember doing this, but I pushed his hand up and the gun went off. Then we started flying backwards. I turned and grabbed him around the neck and another shot went off," one of the patrons told KVUE.

The patrons walked away with bumps and bruises, but no one was shot.

Rush was taken to jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence. An emergency protection order was granted, but he was let out on a $40,000 bond. His law firm, Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise, LLP, said in a statement Rush no longer works there. "We do not tolerate hatred or violence of any kind. Our thoughts are with the victims who experienced a significant trauma that day," they told FOX 7.

Austin City Council member Mackenzie Kelly shared the surveillance footage on social media. "This attorney belongs behind bars, pending a lengthy jury of his peers. I’m deeply disturbed watching this video and committed to a safe city," she wrote. You can watch the video below: