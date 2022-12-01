These California Quarters Are Worth More Than 25 Cents

A portion of U.S mint state quarters made from 1999 to 2008 could now be worth more than their original value of 25 cents. According to KTLA, California "S coins that are silver proof" could be worth anywhere from $1.10 to $11. So, what does this mean? During the years mentioned above, there were three cities that minted coins. Quarters minted in Denver feature a D, quarters minted in Philadelphia feature a P, and quarters minted in San Francisco will feature an S. These are the ones that you need to look out for.

S-minted coins that are silver proof are likely worth more than those printed in Denver and Philadelphia. KTLA mentioned that silver proof coins are made with 90% silver and their value increases and decreases "depending on the current price of silver." The website stated that the holder of an S minted California quarter receives an average trade in value of $7.03. Some states' S minted coins are worth more than others. For example, an S minted California quarter is worth up to $11, while a New Jersey S minted quarter is worth up to $50 depending on its percentage of silver.

How does one differentiate regular S minted coins from silver proof coins?

According to My Coin Guides, those looking to differentiate an S minted quarter and a silver proof quarter should pay attention to the edge and weight of the coin. Silver proof coins will be heavier and feature an obvious silver edge. To know the value of each states S minted and Silver proof quarter visit KTLA.com.