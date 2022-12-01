This Is Florida's Best Pie Shop

There's something magical about pie, from the ease of making it to the comforting fragrance when it's fresh out of the oven. While most people think about pie around the holiday season, you can enjoy a slice anytime during the year.

Since there are plenty of bakeries and restaurants baking these delicious desserts, Yelp found the best pie shop in every state:

"We identified businesses in the bakery, dessert, and food categories on Yelp with a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'pie,' then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'pie.' This list looked at businesses in the United States. All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of March 1, 2022."

According to writers, you can find Florida's best pie shop is Mixed Fillings Pie Shop! This joint serves some mouth-watering flavors, both savory and sweet. Can you say no to cookies and dreams, lemon meringue, or chocolate lava pie? You can also purchase a flight, which offers a slice of six different, seasonal flavors.