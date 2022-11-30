WATCH: Hungry Bear Attacks Inflatable Rudolph In California Yard
By Logan DeLoye
November 30, 2022
One hungry bear found its way onto a Christmas display in a South Lake Tahoe resident's front yard on Friday and tried to eat Rudolph! Homeowner Dave Lester captured the entire event on his Ring doorbell camera.
"Sad news, woke up this morning to Rudolph laying on the ground unresponsive. No amount of CPR or duct tape could revive him. Upon reviewing my Ring cam video, it appears that a hungry Tahoe Bear was not in the Christmas spirit. RIP Rudolph. He was only 2 years old," Lester detailed in a Facebook post.
The video shows the bear stand up and begin to swat at the large inflatable reindeer. He soon pounces on the reindeer, deflating it only to realize that he cannot eat it after-all.
Once the bear comes to terms with what he thought would be his next meal, he knocks down a few other yard decorations and runs away. Photographs of the aftermath shared by Lester show the inflatable lying flat on the ground next to all of the other decorations. Other inflatables in the front yard including a Santa Claus, Christmas tree, baby Yoda, and nutcracker were able to make it out of the bear attack alive.