This Is The Most Extreme Temperature Ever Recorded In Minnesota

You wouldn't expect temperatures in Minnesota to be able to get this hot. For a state that is known for its harsh Northern Winters extreme cold might be expected, but what about triple digit temperatures? On January 7th 1994, the Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center region received 36 inches of snow in a 24-hour period, and the Hokah Wastewater Treatment Plant recorded just above 15 inches of rainfall in one day in 2007. The range between the hottest and coldest temperatures in the state of 10,000 lakes is quite a jump.

Stacker compiled a list of the most extreme temperatures ever recorded in each state and the most extreme temperatures recorded in Minnesota were 115 degrees Fahrenheit and -60 degrees Fahrenheit. The highest temperature was recorded in Beardsley in 1917, and the lowest in Tower 2S in 1996.

Here is what Stacker said about the highest and lowest temperatures ever recorded in Minnesota:

"Hokah, a city in Houston County, had the state's heaviest one-day rainfall on Aug. 19, 2007. The flood of 2007 claimed the lives of six people and resulted in nearby counties also going several feet underwater."

