This Is The Most Extreme Temperature Ever Recorded In Missouri

You wouldn't expect temperatures in Missouri to range as extremely as they have throughout the years. On February 25th 1979, Jackson received 24 inches of snow in a 24-hour period, and Edgerton experienced just over 18 inches of rainfall in one day in 1965. The range between the hottest and coldest temperatures in the state are quite a jump.

Stacker compiled a list of the most extreme temperatures ever recorded in each state and the most extreme temperatures recorded in Missouri were 118 degrees Fahrenheit and -40 degrees Fahrenheit. The crazy part is that both the highest and lowest temperatures occurred in the same town. The highest temperature was recorded in Warsaw in 1954, and the lowest in Warsaw in 1905.

Here is what Stacker said about the highest and lowest temperatures in Missouri:

"Warsaw is one of two cities in the United States that holds the record for both the highest and lowest temperatures recorded in a state (the other is Millsboro, Delaware). During the 1965 flood in Edgerton, four people died and 729 residences were damaged or completely destroyed. Approximately 433,000 acres of agricultural land flooded during the deluge. The total damages the floods inflicted on properties cost Missouri $24,292,900."

For the rest of the list visit stacker.com.