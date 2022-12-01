This Is The Most Extreme Temperature Ever Recorded In Nebraska

You wouldn't expect temperatures in Nebraska to range as extremely as they have throughout the years. On December 21st, 2006, Dalton received 27 inches of snow in a 24-hour period, and York experienced just over 13 inches of rainfall in one day in 1950. The range between the hottest and coldest temperatures in the state are quite a jump.

Stacker compiled a list of the most extreme temperatures ever recorded in each state and the most extreme temperatures recorded in Nebraska were 118 degrees Fahrenheit and -47 degrees Fahrenheit. The highest temperature was recorded in Geneva in 1934, and the lowest in Oshkosh in 1989. Stacker detailed that the "Heat Wave of 1934" was so bad that people slept outside of their houses to escape being trapped inside with the heat.

Here is what Stacker said about the highest and lowest temperatures in Nebraska:

"Before the unforgiving heat wave hit Geneva, Nebraska, in July 1934, the state was already struggling due to a severe drought that had worsened living conditions for farmers and other residents. During "The Heat Wave of 1934," people slept outdoors to escape from the terrible heat in their own houses."

For the rest of the list visit stacker.com.