This Is Nebraska's Best Christmas Light Display

Christmas is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than by going to see a light show with your family and friends this season? Some of these displays are set up for the entire Christmas season, while others have set times and showings. A few locations even offer lodging, food, drink, and souvenirs while others simply allow you to drive through a magical display for a small fee. Regardless of the show length, or how far you have to travel across the state to witness the display, this activity can be the perfect way kick off of the season for all ages.

According to a list compiled by Travel and Leisure, the best Christmas light display in all of Nebraska is the Omaha Holiday Lights Festival.

Here is what Travel and Leisure had to say about the best Christmas light display in the entire state:

"The tagline for the Omaha Holiday Lights Festival is "See Downtown Dazzle," and with more than 40 blocks of bulbs, this annual family-friendly event certainly lives up to that promise. You'll find it at the Gene Leahy Mall, though it's also worth visiting the Christmas light displays in North Omaha, South Omaha, and the Old Market."

For more of the best Christmas light displays across the country visit travelandleisure.com.