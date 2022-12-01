This Is The Weirdest Home In Minnesota

Although it might seem like the United States is covered in cookie-cutter homes, there are actually quite a few dwellings in the country that break the mold. For example, one house in Arizona stands at 185-feet tall. Another in Colorado is shaped like a UFO and appeared in Woody Allen's dystopian satire Sleeper. Yet another in D.C. appears normal on the outside, but is actually a camera-filled FBI spy house on the inside. You get the picture.

The key to finding these bizarre homes is knowing where to look for them. Luckily enough for us, Cheapism recently compiled a list of the strangest homes in every state. They decided that "Ensculptic" in Minnetrista is the weirdest in Minnesota. Here's what they had to say about it:

"This close cousin of Maryland’s Mushroom House is also made of polyurethane foam, with the addition of burlap. Outside, it looks like a low-slung circus tent; inside, the undulating walls look like they’re covered in whipped cream. Built in 1969 by an architect and his students, it has two bedrooms and sprawls over 4,000 decidedly 'nonsquare”'feet."

Want to see more? Check out the full list of the strangest homes in every state from Cheapism.