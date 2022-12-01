This Is The Weirdest Home In Missouri

By Taylor Linzinmeir

December 1, 2022

Although it might seem like the United States is covered in cookie-cutter homes, there are actually quite a few dwellings in the country that break the mold. For example, one house in Arizona stands at 185-feet tall. Another in Colorado is shaped like a UFO and appeared in Woody Allen's dystopian satire Sleeper. Yet another in D.C. appears normal on the outside, but is actually a camera-filled FBI spy house on the inside. You get the picture.

The key to finding these bizarre homes is knowing where to look for them. Luckily enough for us, Cheapism recently compiled a list of the strangest homes in every state. They decided that "The Water Tank House" in Louisiana is the weirdest in Missouri. The three bedroom, three and half bathroom home is currently on the market for $319,000. Here's what they had to say about it:

"Honestly, why not live in a converted water tank? This uniquely repurposed home has more than 3,500 square feet of living space and an equally spacious garage, plus a view of the Mississippi River. And the address couldn't be more perfect, either: You'll find it on Water Street."

Want to see more? Check out the full list of the strangest homes in every state from Cheapism.

