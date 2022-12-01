This Is Washington's Best Pie

There's something magical about pie, from the ease of making it to the comforting fragrance when it's fresh out of the oven. While most people think about pie around the holiday season, you can enjoy a slice anytime during the year.

Since there are plenty of bakeries and restaurants baking these delicious desserts, Tasting Table found the best pie in every state. According to writers, Washington's most delicious pie is the Blue Hawaiian pie from A La Mode Pies! Here's why it was chosen:

"A La Mode Pies is a popular Seattle staple with three locations: Phinney Ridge, West Seattle, and Ballard. But the small chain doesn't just serve great pies; customers can also learn how to make these desserts through its offered pie-making classes. Though its menu rotates, order the blue Hawaiian pie when you see it come around. With blueberry on the bottom and coconut on top, you'll love these balanced flavors. You can order a pie online if you can't get to one of the cafés."