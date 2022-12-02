15-Year-Old Boy Dies After Subway Surfing, Falling Off Train

A 15-year-old boy who was subway surfing in Brooklyn died after falling off the train, the New York City Police Department confirmed in a statement obtained by NBC News Friday (December 2) morning.

Police said the teen was riding on top of a southbound J train located on the Williamsburg Bridge at the time of his fatal fall Thursday (December 1) at around 11:30 a.m.

The boy was reported to have fallen underneath the train and made contact with the third rail, which provides electric power, the statement confirmed via NBC News.

The 15-year-old, who wasn't identified publicly by police, was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

NBC News said its request for comment to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which oversees New York City's public transportation system, was not immediately met with a response on Friday morning.

The 15-year-old's death is the latest incident in a growing number of recent subway surfing cases reported in the past year.

Another 15-year-old boy suffered "severe head trauma" after hitting his head on "an unknown object" while riding atop a New York City train car as it entered the station during an incident in June, the NYPD said at the time of the incident.

A video shared on social media also showed about eight individuals surfing, running and dancing on top of a northbound train as it passed over the Williamsburg Bridge during a prior incident that same month.

A 32-year-old man died after falling on the tracks on a J train during an incident that took place in October 2021.