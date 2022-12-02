A Britney Spears Broadway Musical Is Officially On Its Way

She's so lucky, she's a star, but there won't be any crying when a musical filled with Britney Spears' biggest hits takes over Broadway next year.

Once Upon a One More Time, a jukebox musical filled with hits from the iconic singer's catalog, was first announced in 2019, but producers revealed on Friday (December 2) that the curtains will rise at New York City's Marquis Theatre on June 22, 2023, per People. Preview performances for the show will begin May 13.

The unique musical, written by Jon Hartmere and directed/choreographed by Keone and Mari Madrid, follows a group of your favorite fairytale princesses whose bookclub was shaken up by "a rogue fairy godmother" who gave them a copy of The Feminine Mystique. The feminist novel hits home, inspires them to chase their fairytale endings on their own terms, and adventure ensues.

Spears previously spoke about her excitement for the show, calling it a "dream" to see her music on stage in this new way.

"I'm so excited to have a musical with my songs — especially one that takes place in such a magical world filled with characters that I grew up on, who I love and adore," she said. "This is a dream come true for me!"

Tickets are available starting Friday for an exclusive presale for Spears fan club members, but general on-sale will begin at 10 a.m. ET Monday (December 5).

While her music is set to take over Broadway, don't expect to see the pop icon herself up on stage any time soon. Earlier this year, she revealed that she likely won't perform again after being "traumatized for life" following her 13-year conservatorship.