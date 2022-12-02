Georgia Park Visitor Makes Chilling Discovery In Woods

Human remains were discovered by a park visitor inside of a woods at Stone Mountain on Monday. According to WSB-TV, local investigators are still working to identify the remains, and uncover a cause of death. The person who found the remains in the woods immediately called police who arrived on scene to recover the bones.

Police, in addition to the Deklab County Medical Examiners Office, believe the remains to have belonged to "a Black man between the ages of 18 and 30." After further examination, it is believed that the man was "6 feet and 6 feet, 5 inches tall" with dreadlocks that were 3 to 4 inches in length. These were the only details that police could uncover given the "condition" of the remains that were found in the park that day.

WSB-TV mentioned that the man could have been dead for up to six months before the person who reported the remains discovered them and contacted police. No information was released regarding a cause of death as the investigation continues. Police are urging anyone with information that may help them discover who the remains belonged to to "contact the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office" in aid of the investigation.