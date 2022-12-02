That's when Hov became suspicious of what's going on behind closed doors. JAY-Z first sued the company back in October gain access to the cognac's brand's finances and then some. Apparently, Hov's legal team alleged that Bacardi was doing everything they could to "stall and stonewall" their attempts to get the information. Since then, Bacardi has pushed back by claiming that they've already forked over 800 pages of information. They also alleged the Grammy award-winning rapper tried to "inflate" the cost of the cognac.



Hov recently hit back by claiming Bacardi influenced a third party who appraised the brand. There's no word on what amount the appraiser came up with, but it's enough to make the rapper want to get rid of the brand altogether. The New York native recently asked a judge to update the result of an arbitration he and Bacardi went through in order to settle the sale. He's been wanting to sell the brand, but doesn't want to get lowballed in the process.