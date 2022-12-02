Lindsey Buckingham Mourns 'Sister' Christine McVie In Emotional Tribute

Lindsey Buckingham penned an emotional tribute to his fellow Fleetwood Mac band member Christine McVie following her unexpected death earlier this week.

Buckingham took to Instagram on Thursday (December 1) to share a handwritten message honoring McVie and her ongoing legacy after she passed away Wednesday (November 30) at the age of 79.

"Christine McVie's sudden passing is profoundly heartbreaking. Not only were she and I part of the magical family of Fleetwood Mac, to me Christine was a musical comrade, a friend, a soul mate, a sister," he said. "For over four decades, we helped each other create a beautiful body of work and a lasting legacy that continues to resonate today. I feel very lucky to have known her. Though she will be deeply missed, her spirit will live on through that body of work and that legacy."