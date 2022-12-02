Mark Hoppus Shares Sweet Throwback Wedding Photos To Celebrate Anniversary

Happy anniversary, Mark and Skye Hoppus! The couple are celebrating 22 years of marriage by sharing sweet throwback photos of each other throughout the years, including a special look at their wedding day two decades ago.

The blink-182 bassist took to Instagram on Friday (December 2) to share three photos from their big day, simply captioning the photos, "22 years. ❤️" The first photo is a single shot of Skye in her strapless wedding gown with white veil, while the next two photos in the set show the pair hand-in-hand at the altar and walking down the aisle with big smiles on their faces.

Skye hopped into the comments to tell her husband, "love you babe," along with multiple heart-filled emojis before sharing some photos of her own on her Instagram Stories, including one where she is kissing his cheek as he smiles at the camera. Similar to her husband, she also shared a snap of their wedding day, her in white and him wearing all black, with a short but sweet caption of "love" written over top.