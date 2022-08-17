Mark Hoppus Hopeful About 'Second Shot At Life' After Beating Cancer

Mark Hoppus is thankful he has a "second shot at life" after being declared cancer-free following his initial diagnosis last year.

The blink-182 rocker recalled a low moment he experienced after he underwent chemotherapy for the first time after being diagnosed with lymphoma in April 2021. Feeling terrible, both physically and mentally, he opened up to his wife of 22 years, Skye, and was taken aback by her response, per People.

"I was in our living room crying and telling my wife, 'I don't know if I can do this,'" he said. "She was like, 'Well, what are you going to do, kill yourself?' And that's exactly what I was thinking. It was pretty dark."

Hoppus was shocked at her answer, but he said it was ultimately "a total snap-out-of-it moment." He said, "I was like, 'What a s----- thing to say.' But also, what a kind thing to say, like, 'Snap out of it, you f------ baby. You have a beatable form of cancer. It's going to suck to get there, but get there.' I had to do the work."

The rocker did do the work, continuing with "brutal" chemo treatments that left him drained and with "the worst brain fog" that had him forgetting names to friends he's known for years. He is grateful to have had the support of Skye who helped him throughout the months of treatment.

"She researched all the best foods, like, 'This helps with the nausea, and this helps with the dehydration, and this helps with the recovery,'" he said. "My wife was awesome from day one."

Months after his initial diagnosis, doctors declared Hoppus cancer-free in September 2021.

"Today I'm doing good. The recovery is taking a lot longer than I had hoped, but I am in a much better place," he said. "I feel like I have a second shot at life."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide or is in emotional distress, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741, or go to 988lifeline.org.