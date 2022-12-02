Metro Boomin Recruits The Weeknd, Future & More For 'Heroes & Villains' LP
By Tony M. Centeno
December 2, 2022
Metro Boomin's new album is finally here, and he unleashed it in the most epic way possible.
On Friday, December 2, the award-winning producer released his new album Heroes & Villains. The 15-track project features new collaborations with Future, Young Thug, Gunna, Chris Brown, Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, Don Toliver, Young Nudy, The Weeknd, 21 Savage, the late Takeoff and more. Metro's album opens with his new song with John Legend "On Time," which also features an appearance from Morgan Freeman. Freeman starred in the short film Metro released earlier this week in support of the album.
The album continues with songs like "Superhero," which marks Metro's first collaboration with Chris Brown and his latest joint effort with Future in about five years. Their rare track also contains a sample of JAY-Z's verse in Kanye West's 2010 song "So Appalled." Other notable songs are "Raindrops" featuring Travis Scott, "Feel The Fiyaaaah" with A$AP Rocky & Takeoff, and "Creepin" with 21 and The Weeknd, which sample's Mario Winans' "I Don't Wanna Know."
Heroes & Villains comes four years after Metro Boomin delivered his first album Not All Heroes Wear Capes. The 13-track album features rare collaborations with Swae Lee, J. Balvin, Wizkid, Kodak Black, Drake, Gucci Mane and more. The Atlanta-based beatmaker from St. Louis first announced his new album back in September. He initially planned to drop it last month, but couldn't get certain samples cleared in time. To promote his latest studio LP, Metro delivered his short film and revealed a series of comic book covers for each artist featured on H&V.
Listen to the album below and check out all the comic book covers below.