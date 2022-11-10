Future Seemingly Confirms He Legally Changed His Birth Name
By Tony M. Centeno
November 10, 2022
Future has taken the Ye route and legally changed his birth name to something that better fits his current lifestyle.
According to a report XXL published on Wednesday, November 9, the "Wait For U" spitta, who spent the first 38 years of his life as Nayvadius Wilburn, has changed his last name from "Wilburn" to "Cash." A blog on Instagram Hot_Tones initially pointed out the change on its timeline before the Freebandz founder appeared to confirm the news by sharing the post to his Instagram Story.
"Bag secured. Da Biggest," Future wrote on the post with an eagle emoji.
Mr. Cash is clearly in his bag after he recently signed an agreement reportedly worth eight figures to sell the publishing rights to his catalog. Future and Influence Media Partners recently agreed upon a deal to pay an undisclosed amount for the rapper's music from 2004-2020. The deal includes the rights to solo hits like "Mask Off" and major collaborations with Drake (“Life Is Good,” “Jumpman”), Kendrick Lamar (“King’s Dead”), Rihanna (“Selfish”), and The Weeknd (“Low Life”).
After making bank off his catalog, the Grammy award-winning rapper recently copped a new mansion in Miami Beach worth $16.3 million. The modernized home on Allison Island clocks in at 7,250-square feet and includes eight bathrooms, staff quarters, media room, a detached guest house, a pool and cabana, 75 feet of water frontage, an elevator that leads to a rooftop terrace and a three-car garage.
Future is currently pushing his new album I NEVER LIKED YOU and recently appeared on the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.