Future Seemingly Confirms He Legally Changed His Birth Name

Future has taken the Ye route and legally changed his birth name to something that better fits his current lifestyle.



According to a report XXL published on Wednesday, November 9, the "Wait For U" spitta, who spent the first 38 years of his life as Nayvadius Wilburn, has changed his last name from "Wilburn" to "Cash." A blog on Instagram Hot_Tones initially pointed out the change on its timeline before the Freebandz founder appeared to confirm the news by sharing the post to his Instagram Story.



"Bag secured. Da Biggest," Future wrote on the post with an eagle emoji.