Offset Pays Homage To TakeOff In First Performance Since His Death

"We're doing this for my brother, for Takeoff ... let's do this s**t!" Offset told the crowd according to TMZ.

'Set and Cardi had a fun time in the club and even had other celebrities like Chance The Rapper in the building watching the performance. Offset has been mourning the loss of TakeOff since he was shot and killed on November 1. Afterward, the "Clout" rapper reportedly pushed his album back and cancelled performances to grieve his family member. He changed his Instagram photo to TakeOff's face but didn't issue a public statement until he spoke at the official homegoing service at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.



"My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can't find the words," Offset wrote in an Instagram post dedicated to Take. "I've been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it's reality, and reality feels like a nightmare."



The couple made sure to keep his name alive throughout the night.

