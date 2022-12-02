'Reckless Driver' In Texas Crash Was Actually A Dog

We hope this pup has a good insurance policy!

A "reckless driver" crashed into two cars in the parking lot of a Walmart in Kilgore on Thursday (December 1), but witnesses were "shocked" to find out who was behind the wheel. It turns out the "reckless driver" was actually a dog, the Kilgore Police Department said in a Facebook post after the incident.

"One of the victims saw the suspect barreling down on him but couldn't get out of the way," police said. So here's how police believe the incident went down: The dog was waiting for its owner shopping inside Walmart when he "apparently got a little antsy," and his movements set the truck in motion. The steering column already had some damage to it which made it easier for the pup to accidentally put the car in drive. His leash might have gotten caught on the emergency brake and released it. "It doesn't sound feasible but an eyewitness saw the pooch behind the wheel just before the crash," police said.

No one was injured in the crash, but police said the pup "certainly has a guilty look on his face." No treats for him!