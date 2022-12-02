Texas Airport Employee Arrested After Gun Found Inside Her Purse

An airport employee is behind bars after a loaded gun was found in her purse on her way into work.

Police arrived to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Monday (November 28) afternoon when a TSA agent found a firearm inside the purse of Angelina Ortiz, an ABIA concession employee, during a security check, FOX 7 reports. Ortiz told the security officer that the purse belonged to her, but she forgot the gun was inside. She was taken to another location to discuss what was found.

A search of Ortiz's purse revealed a pill containing anxiety medication Aprazolam in addition to 13 rounds in the gun's magazine. She was arrested and taken to Travis County Jail, where she was booked on charges of places weapons prohibited and possession of a controlled substance. During the booking process, another search of Ortiz's purse revealed a small plastic bag with white powder, which was later identified as cocaine. This added another possession charge.

