Texas Resident Adds Lots Of Zeros To Bank Account With Huge Lottery Win

By Dani Medina

December 2, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

One lucky Texas resident is $1 million richer after claiming a winning lottery ticket!

A Brenham resident claimed a top prize worth $1 million in the 500X scratch ticket lottery game, the Texas Lottery announced Friday (December 2). The winning ticket was purchased at AM PM Express at 1006 W. Main St. in Brenham. The claimant, who elected to remain anonymous, claimed the third of four top prizes in the 500X game.

In more Texas lottery news, a Katy resident claimed a $1 million Powerball prize for the October 31 drawing on Wednesday. The claimant claimed the winning ticket at Annie Stop N Shop at 6402 Airline Drive in Houston. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, matched all five white ball numbers (13-19-36-39-59), but not the red Powerball number (13). This was the first million-dollar prize to be claimed in over a week.

Last week, Texas residents were on a hot streak! Three people claimed monster lottery prizes in a two-day period from November 21-22. A Manor resident claimed $2 million in the Powerball drawing from November 12, while Liberty Hill and Richmond residents claimed $1 million each for Powerball drawings on November 9 and November 7, respectively.

