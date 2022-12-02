This Is The Best Christmas Light Display In Arizona

The holiday season is in full swing, which means it's time to get out and start enjoying the holiday lights.

Travel + Leisure rounded up a list of the best Christmas lights displays in each state. The website states, "Whether you prefer a sophisticated tea light-lined spectacle or a drive-through LED extravaganza, here's where to find the best Christmas light displays in every state, most of which can be seen from late November to early January."

According to the list, Arizona's best Christmas lights display can be seen at The Tumbleweed Tree in Chandler. The website explains:

"No pines or spruces in your state? Simply make do with what you have à la Arizona's Tumbleweed Tree. About a 30-minute drive from Phoenix in Downtown Chandler — and a quirky area tradition since 1957 — the community centerpiece is, quite literally, a pile of nearly 1,000 tumbleweeds formed into a tree shape, sprayed with white paint, dusted with 65 pounds of glitter, and adorned with 1,200 lights. It's truly a sight to behold. If you're in town in early December, don't miss the Tumbleweed Tree-Lighting & Parade of Lights, where you can see Santa, hear live music and see the downtown area in all its holiday season glory."

Check out the full list of the best Christmas lights displays in each state on Travel + Leisure's website.