This Is The Best Christmas Light Display In Texas

By Ginny Reese

December 2, 2022

The holiday season is in full swing, which means it's time to get out and start enjoying the holiday lights.

Travel + Leisure rounded up a list of the best Christmas lights displays in each state. The website states, "Whether you prefer a sophisticated tea light-lined spectacle or a drive-through LED extravaganza, here's where to find the best Christmas light displays in every state, most of which can be seen from late November to early January."

According to the list, Texas' best Christmas lights display can be seen at the Austin Trail of Lights. The display runs from December 8th through the 23rd in Zilker Park. You can get your tickets on the Austin Trail of Lights website. The website explains:

"The Austin Trail of Lights is more carnival than Christmas light display. At the drive-through event, you'll be able to see more than two million lights and 70 displays in beautiful Zilker Park. The event is closed on Mondays."

Check out the full list of the best Christmas lights displays in each state on Travel + Leisure's website.

