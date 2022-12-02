This Is The Best Pie In Connecticut

Chocolate crème pie is being credited as the best pie in Connecticut.

Love Food compiled a list of the best pie in every U.S. state, which included chocolate crème pie as the top choice for Connecticut.

"Opened in 2006, Granny's Pie Factory in East Hartford prides itself on crafting each and every pie with care," Love Food wrote. "Run by the Harovas family, Granny's Pie Factory has several exceptional pies on offer, but their chocolate crème is one of the best. With a rich chocolate filling and cloud-like cream top, it's the ultimate treat. The pies are now available to order for delivery and can usually be found in various farmers' markets around Connecticut."

