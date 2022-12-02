This Is The Best Pie In Connecticut
By Jason Hall
December 2, 2022
Chocolate crème pie is being credited as the best pie in Connecticut.
Love Food compiled a list of the best pie in every U.S. state, which included chocolate crème pie as the top choice for Connecticut.
"Opened in 2006, Granny's Pie Factory in East Hartford prides itself on crafting each and every pie with care," Love Food wrote. "Run by the Harovas family, Granny's Pie Factory has several exceptional pies on offer, but their chocolate crème is one of the best. With a rich chocolate filling and cloud-like cream top, it's the ultimate treat. The pies are now available to order for delivery and can usually be found in various farmers' markets around Connecticut."
Here is Love Food's full list of the best dish in every state:
- Alabama- Sweet Potato Pie
- Alaska- Cherry Pie
- Arizona- Country Apple Pie
- Arkansas- Coconut Cream Pie
- California- Banana Cream Pie
- Colorado- Bourbon Pecan Pie
- Connecticut- Chocolate Crème Pie
- Delaware- Banana Cream Pie
- Florida- Key Lime Pie
- Georgia- Raspberry Cream Crumble
- Hawaii- Blueberry Piña Colada Pie
- Idaho- Heather's Hand-Made Pies
- Illinois- Key Lime Pie
- Indiana- Sugar Cream Pie
- Iowa- Apple Pie
- Kansas- Fruit Pies
- Kentucky- Allergy-Friendly Pies
- Louisiana- Strawberry Ice Box Pie
- Maine- Wild Blueberry Pie
- Maryland- Baltimore Bomb
- Massachusetts- Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie
- Michigan- Michigan 4-berry
- Minnesota- Five-Layer Pies
- Mississippi- Chocolate Meringue Pie
- Missouri- Caramel Apple Pecan Levee High Pie
- Montana- Huckleberry Pie
- Nebraska- Peanut Butter Snickers Pie
- Nevada- Banana Cream Pie
- New Hampshire- Seasonal Pies
- New Jersey- Apple Pie
- New Mexico- Coconut Cream Pie
- New York- Salty Honey
- North Carolina- Chocolate Chess Pie
- North Dakota- Juneberry Pie
- Ohio- Buckeye Pie
- Oklahoma- Drunken Turtle
- Oregon- Pie Cupcakes
- Pennsylvania- Shoofly Pie
- Rhode Island- Apple Pie
- South Carolina- Pecan Pie
- South Dakota- Raspberry Rhubarb Jalapeño Pie
- Tennessee- Coconut Cream Pie
- Texas- Pumpeceapple Piecake
- Utah- Veyo Volcano
- Vermont- Blueberry Peach Pie
- Virginia- Berry Pies
- Washington- French Apple Pie
- West Virginia- Strawberry Pie
- Wisconsin- Brandy Old Fashioned Cherry Pie
- Wyoming- Cherry Pie